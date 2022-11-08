Winning by Design Forms Key Partnership to Fill Crucial Skills Gap for Enterprise Sales Professionals

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the current economic climate, more buyers are struggling with indecision – from how to move forward with strategies or investments, to how to keep growing their business. That’s why Winning by Design (WbD), the leader in accelerating and optimizing recurring revenue, and the authors of The JOLT Effect, are joining forces to arm sales professionals with the skills they need to overcome customer indecision.

Applying JOLT’s research-based techniques to Winning by Design’s open-source Recurring Revenue Operating Model (ROM), the new live and interactive training and implementation brings The JOLT Effect to mid-market and enterprise SaaS sales teams, seamlessly integrated with the Recurring Revenue Operating Model from Winning by Design.

“Losses from ‘no decision’ cripple revenue growth. In the best of times, it is difficult for salespeople to avoid 'no decision' losses; in a down economy, it becomes a monumental task because every purchase decision is highly scrutinized,” said Jacco van der Kooij, Founder, at Winning by Design.

This joint partnership provides sales reps with a clear plan for guiding their buyers through the process of overcoming indecision to win more deals, using the frameworks from WbD and findings from DCM Insights’ analysis of millions of recorded sales conversations. Packages of keynotes plus interactive workshops to teach these methods are now being offered for WbD customers, either standard or customized to the client’s own process, all facilitated by WbD’s certified trainers. These workshops are available leading into the 2023 Sales Kickoff season, to arm GTM teams with the skills and frameworks they need for success to combat this customer indecision.

“Most training and the associated frameworks focus on how to beat the customer’s status quo, rather than teaching salespeople how to navigate indecision,” said Matt Dixon, coauthor of The Jolt Effect and founding partner of DCM Insights. “These ‘cold feet moments’ were the biggest swing variable in our study: high performers managed a win rate of 59% versus average performers who won only 26% of opportunities. By combining our expertise and resources with a market leader in sales effectiveness such as WbD, together we can help sales reps significantly increase win rates and avoid the dreaded ‘no decision’ deals.”

To learn more about the partnership or to select a workshop go to: https://winningbydesign.com/revenue-academy/how-to-overcome-customer-indecision/

About Winning by Design

Winning by Design (WbD) is a global B2B revenue consulting and training company that enables recurring revenue teams to architect sustainable growth. Leveraging its experience with high-growth companies, WbD applies scientific frameworks and proven models to help sales, marketing, and customer success teams at B2B companies and global enterprises maximize their impact. WbD has reinvented the traditional sales funnel with disruptive customer-centric frameworks and methodologies, including the Bow Tie Data Model and the SPICED Methodology, all of which can be accessed open source. Founded in 2012, WbD is a fully remote company, serving 600+ leading organizations around the world. To learn more about Winning by Design visit winningbydesign.com.To learn more about Winning by Design:

Website: www.winningbydesign.com

Training videos on YouTube: www.youtube.com/winningbydesign

Reviews on G2: https://www.g2.com/products/winning-by-design/reviews

About DCM Insights

DCM Insights works with some of the world's largest and fastest-growing companies to optimize sales performance and customer experience through research and analysis. DCM Insight's mission is to debunk myths of customer engagement and find new paths to company growth using scientific methods. To learn more, visit jolteffect.com.