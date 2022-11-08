System Pavers Leads Outdoor Living Industry with Launch of E-Commerce Site

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--System Pavers, the nation’s number one outdoor living design and installation company, announces the launch of its new Outdoor Store as it aims to lead the outdoor living industry and create the first and only one-stop shop for homeowners looking to elevate their exterior spaces. From design and install to the personalized elements that bring a space to life, System Pavers is rethinking the way homeowners can achieve their dream outdoor space. The website features a handpicked selection of top-quality outdoor living accessories ranging from fire pits and outdoor grills to luxury patio furniture and waterproof speakers.

The System Pavers Outdoor store is primed to meet homeowners where they are and keep up with industry trends and increased demand. Leaning into technology, design teams can further streamline the process from start to finish, ensuring clients’ homes are complete and reflective of their personalities.

“Inspired by our clients, we focused on curating a product suite that meets the priorities of homeowners across all of our markets,” says J.P. Carter, Senior Director of Performance Marketing. “We continue to capitalize on the opportunity to push our industry forward by investing in technology and providing a comprehensive outdoor living experience. Our homeowners have always identified and prioritized what makes their outdoor space the perfect sanctuary for them. Our goal is to ensure we have all the furnishings and accessories needed to not only design and build a dream backyard but also deliver the final items that make the space feel complete.”

The System Pavers Outdoor Store features a variety of products including fire pits, outdoor games, heaters, grills, furniture sets and audio/visual equipment. Each category is designed to help homeowners fully complete their space and find the perfect finishing touch to any project.

“This announcement aligns with our overall mission to integrate technology into a historically traditional industry and focus on driving innovation with each new project,” says Syed Zaidi, CEO. “Our homes are often our biggest investments, and we believe our clients deserve an end-to-end solution, making their experience easier and more accessible. The e-commerce site differentiates System Pavers as we can give our clients a unique experience, simplifying the process from the design phase to final product.”

Homeowners can now access the Outdoor Store and receive 10% off their purchase with code SPSTORE10. For more information about System Pavers or to check out the new Outdoor Store, visit store.systempavers.com.

About System Pavers

System Pavers is the nation’s leading outdoor living design and installation company. Since 1992, more than 85,000 homeowners have trusted System Pavers to enhance their lifestyles through durable outdoor transformations designed to bring people together as they create memories to last a lifetime, resulting in a 95% customer satisfaction rating. System Pavers’ visionary designers and expert installation teams leverage end-to-end proprietary technology to design and build outdoor living elements that include hardscapes, turf, outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, patios, driveways and more. Learn more about System Pavers at systempavers.com. Follow us on Instagram, Houzz, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.