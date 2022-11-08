Linear Health Sciences Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for Orchid SRV IV Safety Device

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linear Health Sciences today announced its Orchid SRV tension-activated breakaway safety release valve received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation for the Orchid SRV by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient members unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the health care industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety, or improve the business operations of health care organizations.

The Orchid SRV is a sterile, single-use connector for needle-free access that, when activated, makes return to treatment fast, simple, and clean, while improving both the patient and clinician experience. Clinical simulation testing of 360 Orchid SRVs showed that the device prevented IV dislodgement by 91.9 percent across all test groups. The device is placed between the existing IV extension set and general IV tubing connection intended to be used for delivery of fluids to and from an IV catheter.

According to a study published in J-AVA, 95 percent of 1,561 U.S. clinicians surveyed agreed that IV dislodgements continue to pose safety risks for patients and hospitals. In fact, reports have shown that, of the 342 million peripheral IVs in the U.S. each year1, up to 10 percent may dislodge2, costing more than $2 billion annually3. Dislodgement is most frequently caused by patient confusion or removal of the catheter, loose dressing or tape, or tubing becoming tangled in bed linens.

When tension (of up to 3.25 lbs.) acts on the IV line, the Orchid SRV separates and seals off both sides of the IV, creating a sterile barrier. The clinician then restores the line simply by removing the separated halves and replacing them with a new, pre-packaged, sterile valve.

“Receiving an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient shows that our platform for breakaway safety release valve technologies is an important tool for improving patient safety and enhancing clinical care for the estimated 90 percent of hospitalized patients who require treatment using IV therapies,” said Dan Clark, co-founder, president, and COO of Linear Health Sciences. “We expect our current and future pipeline of platform technology-based products to help clinicians provide better, safer care for patients across all applications with medical tubing dislodgement risk as a significant factor.”

“A product receives this type of contract when it demonstrates a unique quality that differentiates it from other products on the market,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services for Vizient. “Our member council determined that Linear Health Science's Orchid SRV met this standard and recognizes its potential to improve quality outcomes.”

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers, and represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Linear Health Sciences

Linear Health Sciences is a medical device company that has developed a proprietary, breakaway safety valve technology designed to improve the use of medical tubing in hospitals. The platform technology was developed to increase the safety and satisfaction of patients, caregivers, and healthcare facilities, while dramatically reducing costs. The company’s initial products include the Orchid SRV for use in IV catheter therapy and the Orchid SRV Type D device for use in surgical/wound, nephrostomy and abscess drainage. For more information, visit linearsciences.com.

References:

1 iData research report

2 "The Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Journey: A Prospective Cohort Study of 1000 Patients." Podium presentation

3 Helm, et al. “Accepted but unacceptable: peripheral IV catheter failure” J Infus Nurs May-Jun 2015;38(3):189-203. doi: 10.1097/NAN.0000000000000100