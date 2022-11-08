UserTesting Joins the Zoom ISV Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced a partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. as part of the Zoom ISV Partner Program. Live Conversation, a feature of the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform, integrates Zoom video to give companies the ability to speak with customers live, in real time. Having access to moderated, live conversations enables companies to learn first hand how their customers feel, react, and respond to new updates in products, messaging, apps, brands or services, remotely, from wherever they are.

The platform creates insights from interviews with recorded Zoom audio transcripts that are run through UserTesting’s machine learning capabilities, providing companies with valuable customer insights. During the month of September 2022, for the Live Conversation feature alone, UserTesting hosted nearly 10,000 customer interviews, in which contributors shared their thoughts and experiences across a broad range of topics. Having human insights integrated into an organization’s operations gives them a first-hand perspective of their customers, helping to build a shared understanding of their target audience. First-party insights, powered by UserTesting, bring forth greater operational alignment and ensure that decisions that impact the customer are validated.

“Live Conversation is a strong aspect of the UserTesting platform, it expands the ways in which companies can hear how their customers feel, and why. Integrating Zoom’s robust video functionality into Live Conversation helps us meet the growing demands of our customers to ensure they can easily and reliably connect with the right audiences to gain insights that help businesses grow,” said Mona Sabet, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer at UserTesting. “This partnership with Zoom expands features and functionalities for customers to ensure they can deliver the best possible experiences to their customers.”

“Clear, concise and accurate communications are critical for all businesses. Zoom helps companies achieve unparalleled communications when needed the most,” said Steven Li, Head of ISV at Zoom. “Having Zoom integrated into the UserTesting platform illustrates the value of using Zoom and UserTesting together to provide unparalleled communications with customers.”

As a video-first experience testing platform, UserTesting enables organizations to see and hear the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, prototypes, and brands. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives (CxNs) that give companies access to diverse customer perspectives, and a vivid, first-person understanding of any experience, whether physical or digital, so that they can build for customer needs today, and tomorrow.

