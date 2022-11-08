SolarWinds and HCL Software’s DRYiCE Expand Partnership to Revolutionize IT Operations

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, and DRYiCE™, a division of HCL Software focused on humanizing enterprise application of AI, today announced its intended expansion of their partnership aimed at revolutionizing IT operations for enterprises.

The expanded partnership will focus on bringing together the best-in-class advanced AIOps, end-to-end observability, and service management platform from both companies.

“Our partnership with HCL Software’s DRYiCE division indicates how our business is transforming. Not only are we developing new solutions to meet the needs of our customers but also seeking relationships with innovative partners like DRYiCE that add more value,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, SolarWinds president and chief executive officer. “At the same time, our refined focus on fostering relationships with our partners around the globe is key to our vision for how we will grow going forward.”

“Digital transformation has moved observability, AI, and automation into the mainstream,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer at HCL Software. “Together with SolarWinds, we seek to combine our experience and strength in innovation and leverage our extensive partner network to drive growth.”

SolarWinds Chief Product Officer Rohini Kasturi will join HCL Software to share the advantages the expanded partnership offers at HCL Software's partner summit event in Barcelona, Spain, on November 14.

