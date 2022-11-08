NWN Carousel Awarded $10M South Carolina Contract to Transform State Agencies with Next-Generation Cloud Communications Services

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NWN Carousel, the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) delivering integrated solutions for today’s Hybrid Work environments, today announced that the South Carolina Department of Administration has expanded their agreement with the company. The newly awarded VoIP Services Contract (4400030155) now includes NWN Carousel Cloud Communications and Collaboration services, as well as their Cloud Contact Center, Experience Management Platform (EMP) and Integrated Voice Response (IVR) services across state agencies.

For South Carolina agencies, NWN Carousel’s new services will offer powerful cloud-based services designed to enhanced presence functionality in the Contact Center, improved call queuing and call back features, Unified Communications integration with existing state solutions for remote conferencing, and Omni-channel Contact Center solutions both on-premises and in the cloud.

The newly awarded categories will also provide an end-to-end Unified Communications solution, via a hosted and flexible pay-by-the-device service model to public entities throughout South Carolina. Under the existing contract, NWN Carousel provides the South Carolina Department of Administration with telecom services including hosted VoIP, hosted contact center and integrated voice response services.

South Carolina joins a growing list of states that NWN Carousel delivers cloud Contact Center offerings. Currently working with Florida’s Division of Emergency Management (DEM) NWN Carousel provided essential services for citizens in need during and after Hurricane Ian. Within 72 hours of deployment, NWN Carousel deployed a DEM emergency contact center that scaled to 100 agents and supported thousands of calls with a <5minute average wait-time.

In Massachusetts, NWN Carousel is supporting the state’s executive office of technology services and security to transition their contact center services to the cloud so agencies can better serve their constituents with enhanced communications channels including voice, video, chat, email and SMS to resolve critical issues.

NWN Carousel provides Texas local government with integrated voice, data, and video communications to support Contact Centers for state agencies, cities, counties, special districts, and higher education institutions.

“NWN Carousel helped us design and implement our hosted VoIP telephony, contact center, and unified communications needs using South Carolina’s Telecom contract. They provided us with custom insights and analytics, reporting capabilities, and advanced security integrations. We also benefited from their consultative advice throughout the project implementation process,” said Rod Davis, Bureau Chief, Enterprise Applications & End User Services, South Carolina DHHS.

NWN Carousel’s cloud Contact Center solutions easily integrate with NWN Carousel’s Experience Management Platform (EMP) for advanced analytics, real-time insights, service desk capabilities, and proactive alerts.

