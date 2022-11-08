Lineage Logistics Extends U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership

NOVI, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced it has renewed its participation in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) SmartWay Transport Partnership, a program that provides a framework to assess the environmental performance and energy efficiency of goods moving through supply chains so partnering companies can reduce their environmental footprint.

Launched in 2004, the SmartWay program helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiency. Moreover, the program also helps companies select more efficient freight carriers, transport modes, equipment and operational strategies to improve supply chain sustainability.

“At Lineage, we recognize the opportunity our industry has in creating and advancing a more sustainable supply chain, and we look forward to working with the EPA and our Carrier Partners to further reduce our emissions and improve our energy efficiency,” said Greg Bryan, EVP of Logistics at Lineage Logistics. “We are excited to lead the industry forward, and this partnership serves as yet another example of our ambition to be a better and more responsible company that aids in feeding the world.”

Lineage joins nearly 4,000 SmartWay partners including shippers, logistics companies, trucks, rail, barge and multimodal carriers. To date, SmartWay partners have contributed to substantial energy savings including 336 million barrels of oil – the equivalent to eliminating annual energy usage in over 21 million homes – and $44.8 billion on fuel costs. The SmartWay program has also helped participating companies avoid emitting 143 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million short tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 112,000 short tons of particulate matter (PM).

Since 2015, Lineage has implemented ambitious initiatives to reduce the Company’s energy consumption with quantifiable and impactful targets that align with its purpose to transform the food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. This partnership will help the Company achieve its goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 – ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership, please visit www.epa.gov/smartway.

