Administrative Concepts, Inc. Selects Majesco Absence Management to Extend its Robust Product Offerings

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced Administrative Concepts, Inc., a third-party administrator with extensive experience in providing the full range of administration services for Short Term Disability, Statutory Disability, Disability Income, and Paid Family Leave Benefits has selected and implemented Majesco Absence Management to administer their paid and unpaid programs including absence services (FMLA, Company leaves, PFL/PFML, and ADA Services).

For over twenty-five years, Administrative Concepts, Inc. (ACI) has been providing quality administrative services and support to clients by delivering superior policy and claims service with innovative solutions. ACI has built a reputation on providing quality administration services for programs and customizing service packages that best support their client’s platform.

“ We’re extremely excited to partner with Majesco and add this customer-centric technology platform to our core capabilities,” says Steve Urban, President, Administrative Concepts, Inc. “ Majesco’s Absence Management solution provides robust leave and absence management capabilities and enables us to administer claims accurately, efficiently and in compliance with statutory, federal, and state regulations. It effectively manages critical programs such as statutory benefits, paid family leave and insured/self-insured disability plans which are increasingly complicated with state variations. We’re thrilled to enhance our technology platform with a solution that is critical to our customers and the industry.”

Over 50% of large employers still manage multiple statutory, federal, and state leave programs using manual processes and home-grown systems. Not only is the complexity and volume overwhelming, but the risk of human error is much higher and can potentially increase risk of litigation. Majesco’s solution simplifies absence and disability management by bringing together statutory, federal, and state Family and Medical Leave laws, plus leave as an accommodation under the ADA on one central platform.

“ Its clear ACI is committed to helping its clients find and customize the perfect solution for their specific need,” says Jim Miller, Chief Revenue Officer from Majesco. “ We’re thrilled to partner with them and add Majesco Absence Management to their platform. We’re confident this new addition will offer their clients an enhanced solution that can save them time and money in the future.”

Majesco is the partner P&C and L&A insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. We combine our technology and insurance experience to anticipate what’s next, without losing sight of what’s important now. Over 350 insurers, from greenfields and startups to some of the world’s largest insurers, rely on Majesco’s SaaS platforms solutions of core, data, analytics, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now.

As an industry leader, we don’t believe in managing risk by avoiding change. We embrace change, even cause it, to get and stay ahead of risk. With 900+ successful implementations we are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a traditional insurance industry approach and a pure digital mindset. We give customers the confidence to decide, the products to perform, and the follow-through to execute.

