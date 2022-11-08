Yieldmo and IRIS.TV Announce Smart Data Partnership to Drive Superior Advertising Outcomes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yieldmo, the smart advertising exchange that differentiates and enhances the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers, today announced an agreement to collaborate with IRIS.TV, the only data platform built for video, increasing publisher and buyer adoption of contextually enriched CTV. This partnership offering includes omnichannel contextual curation to buyers across CTV, OLV, and display advertising from leading independent data companies.

“This partnership is an important next step in demonstrating the way contextual and brand safety tools can overlap to enhance the media buying experience on CTV,” commented Jeremy Steinberg, Chief Revenue Officer & GM, Exchange, Yieldmo. “For years, Yieldmo has been building its ability to use combinations of smart signals and behaviors to predict an outcome, and then optimize the campaign toward the inventory that meets those outcomes. We’re excited to bring these same smart capabilities to new environments like CTV and beyond.”

This partnership – due to launch early next year – will introduce Yieldmo’s Smart Signals and Smart Data Curation to CTV and omnichannel video efficient and effective deal-based packaging. The partnership will also support curation via IRIS.TV data partners, such as Oracle Advertising, Kerv, Pixability, and more, enabling contextual and brand safety targeting options from leading independent CTV data companies. By combining these options with Yieldmo’s unique data and format capabilities, advertisers will be able to drive better outcomes from their campaigns.

“Yieldmo’s AI capabilities and contextual data reveal high-value and high-performing inventory to advertisers. IRIS.TV ingests and normalizes video-level content data by assigning each video with an anonymized IRIS_ID, which acts as a content identifier for videos that supports various planning, targeting, verification, and measurement use cases,“ said Field Garthwaite, CEO and Co-Founder, IRIS.TV. “We are excited to partner with Yieldmo to integrate our technology in their smart exchange.”

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising technology company that operates a smart exchange that differentiates and enhances the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers. As a leader in contextual analytics, real time technology, and digital formats, we create, measure, model, and optimize campaigns for unmatched scale and performance. By understanding how each unique impression behaves and looking for patterns and performance in real time, we can drive real performance gains without relying on audience data. Visit www.yieldmo.com to learn more.

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV is the only data platform built for video. We provide video data connectivity to enable better viewing experiences and advertising outcomes. For CTV and online video, we structure, connect, and activate the world’s video-level data. Since 2013, we’ve enabled our partners to build scalable solutions on top of our platform for video-level contextual and brand-safe ad targeting, verification, planning, measurement, and video recommendations. For more information, visit www.iris.tv.