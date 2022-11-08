Swisscom Extends Partnership with Netcracker for Next-Generation Digital OSS and Professional Services to Support Converged B2C and B2B Services

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that longstanding customer Swisscom has extended its relationship with Netcracker for expanded Professional Services and OSS to support converged B2C and B2B services as the telecommunications provider makes an investment toward a public cloud-based OSS.

Swisscom will evolve its use of Netcracker Digital OSS, including Service Management & Orchestration and Hybrid Resource Management, and will add Active Resource Inventory to support the operator’s new IP transport domain. Swisscom is also leveraging Netcracker’s product support and Agile product delivery to support the new engagement. By targeting self-sufficient DevOps and configuration capabilities for the IP transport domain, Swisscom will benefit from OpEx reduction and quicker time to market.

“We’ve experienced a lot of success over the years through our strong partnership with Netcracker,” said Peter van der Lee, Head of IT at Swisscom. “With this further commitment, we are looking forward to supporting new lines of business and our journey to the cloud.”

“Netcracker is truly humbled to have the trust of Swisscom through many different engagements,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “As we expand our offerings with Swisscom and facilitate the path to the cloud, we are grateful for the opportunity to work with a modern and innovative company.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.