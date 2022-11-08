HCA Healthcare Signs New Agreement for Large-Scale MEDITECH Expanse Implementation

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH is pleased to announce that HCA Healthcare (Nashville, TN), one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services, has signed a new agreement for a large-scale deployment of MEDITECH Expanse. The agreement further solidifies MEDITECH and HCA Healthcare’s longstanding and collaborative partnership, now spanning over 30 years.

Expanse will provide HCA Healthcare clinicians with an intuitive, mobile user interface, personalized to their unique workflows. Embedded clinical decision support and advanced solutions like Surveillance will advance their mission to provide exceptional care at the bedside and beyond.

This agreement identifies MEDITECH Expanse as HCA Healthcare’s primary go forward EHR platform and a key part of the company’s digital transformation.

Expanse is expected to support HCA Healthcare’s efforts to provide clinicians with advanced decision support to enhance safety and quality. Today, the healthcare company manages 182 hospitals and over 2,300 sites of care across 20 states and the United Kingdom. As a learning health system, HCA Healthcare analyzes data across over 35 million patient encounters each year and shares their best practices across the larger healthcare community and government agencies to improve care.

MEDITECH and HCA Healthcare’s long sustained partnership was recently recognized by The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) with the distinguished 2021 CHIME Collaboration Award — an acknowledgment of their years of transforming and innovating together.

