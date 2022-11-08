Lockstep Announces AR Automation Partnership With SYSPRO

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lockstep, the award-winning accounting automation pioneer, today announced it has partnered with SYSPRO to grow the connected accounting network. Lockstep will provide SYSPRO’s North American customers access to award-winning accounts receivable (AR) automation software, Lockstep® Receivables.

Lockstep Receivables allows SYSPRO customers to manage the invoice-to-cash process through automated communication; customer-self-service, including online payment capabilities; and automated cash application. By leveraging the customer collections process, cash flow is increased, and credit risk is decreased.

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow.

“Lockstep enables companies to automate the existing manual collections workflow as well as accept payments online. Our customers improve cash flow by 30 percent or more by removing the friction caused by email and paper between accounts receivable and accounts payable,” said Matt Shanahan, VP, Strategy and Cofounder at Lockstep. “We’re thrilled to be among the suite of offerings from SYSPRO, empowering finance departments to increase productivity and working capital.”

Lockstep connects over six million companies comprising over $3.5B in monthly cash flow. Lockstep integrations connect with over 85% of the accounting systems in use currently into its award-winning AR automation solution. For more information on Lockstep please visit Lockstep.io.

About Lockstep:

Lockstep is a connected accounting network that automates accounting workflows between companies. The pioneer in Connected Accounting, Lockstep allows accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) teams to automate all their receivables and payables workflows in one place, improving productivity, cash flow, and working capital. Lockstep has won numerous awards including the 2022 BIG Innovation Award, 2022 Top Accounting Solution by CFO Tech Outlook, and Most Promising Fintech Solution by CIOReview.

Visit Lockstep.io for more information about Lockstep, and lockstep.io/press/ for more news about Lockstep.