KORU Medical Systems Announces Novel Therapy Collaboration for Three Indications with Kira Pharmaceuticals

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development of innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced the progression of its agreement with Kira Pharmaceuticals, including expansion into three important additional indications.

Kira will utilize KORU Medical’s Freedom System for Phase II studies of Kira’s lead program, KP-104, an innovative, first-in-class bifunctional complement inhibitor, in three indications. These diseases, collectively affecting over 150,000 patients in the United States and estimated hundreds of thousands more globally, consist of nephrology conditions IgA Neuropathy (IgAN) and Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) and hematology condition Thrombotic Microangiopathy secondary to Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE-TMA). The expanded Kira partnership reflects the previously announced collaboration with an unnamed partner for a single hematology indication.

“We selected KORU Medical based on their track record of helping patients receive high-value therapeutics subcutaneously in the comfort of their home,” said Chaomei He, Kira’s Head of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC). “The Freedom System’s ease of use, global regulatory approvals, experience with tens of thousands of patients, and ability to rapidly enter the clinic gave us confidence that KORU was the right partner for our KP-104 program.”

“We are privileged to work with Kira and help them achieve their mission of helping patients living with complement-mediated disease by providing treatment at home,” said Linda Tharby, KORU Medical’s President and CEO. “The expansion of our work with Kira and progression into Phase II studies is another important milestone in our strategy to grow our novel therapies pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas.”

About KORU Medical

KORU Medical develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System (the “Freedom System”) currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.