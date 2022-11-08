Andersen Global Deepens Ties in the United Kingdom; Expands Service Model to Include Valuation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global extends its presence in the United Kingdom through a Collaboration Agreement with appraisal and advisory firm European Valuations, adding valuation capabilities to its European platform.

Operating out of London, Birmingham and Manchester, European Valuations provides full-service valuation solutions and specializes in business asset valuation and asset disposals. Led by Gordon Titley and Dan Edgar, the firm works with clients across a broad range of industries, including asset-based lenders, financial institutions, private equity firms, corporations, debt and restructuring advisors.

“Working closely with clients and maintaining consistency in the quality of our work have always been at the core of our business model,” Gordon said. “Collaborating with Andersen Global highlights our ongoing commitment to client service and to becoming the leading provider of valuation services in the country and Europe. With our combined market expertise and aligned global resources, we’ll continue to deliver high-quality, reliable and customized solutions that will further strengthen our client relationships.”

“Gordon and his team bring a unique perspective to our work in the region and are closely aligned with our firm’s values,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “The addition of European Valuations is an important component in our multidisciplinary service model and adds another competitive advantage to our business.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 13,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 390 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.