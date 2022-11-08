Care Angel and Upside Partner to Offer AI-Driven Housing and SDOH Benefit to Health Insurers

MIAMI & FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Care Angel, the leader in AI voice, nurse assistant technology that proactively identifies and addresses care gaps to improve outcomes for whole populations, and Upside, the only fully managed living option for older adults creating a new category of senior living, announce today a partnership to offer a comprehensive health-risk assessment and housing intervention solution to health insurers.

This new offering will provide health insurers with actionable intelligence about their members at low, moderate, or high risk for factors such as chronic conditions, lack of medication adherence, preventative care, and social determinants of health (SDOH) measures such as housing.

One in five Americans is projected to be 65 years of age or older by 2030, according to the U.S. Census. A triggering event – which can include one of the “5 Ds,” a death, downsizing, divorce, disaster, or disability – can drive the need to seek new housing. But many seniors lack a full-time support network to help them navigate finding a new home that meets their specific social engagement and health needs. Health insurers are typically unaware that their members are going through these life transitions, and this lack of awareness about their members can contribute to poor health outcomes.

While many health insurers have invested resources in data mining to better understand their members’ needs, where they need greater insight is in understanding their members’ SDOH risks, in particular with housing. Through the Care Angel-Upside partnership, health insurers will have the intelligence they need to predict individual members’ SDOH risks more accurately and respond to their most pressing needs.

“Health insurers continue to curate and mine data, while adding benefits for Medicare Advantage members, but data fragmentation and point solutions often lead to missed care opportunities,” says Bud Flagstad, chief executive officer at Care Angel. “By pairing our highly scalable consumer engagement service with the deep expertise and network of nearly 2,500 communities nationwide, the Care Angel-Upside partnership seamlessly integrates a much needed service to ease the transition to appropriate housing support. With this partnership, the two companies will deliver on health insurers’ need for real-time, secure, scalable, granular-level detail of members’ SDOH, as a result of Angel’s personalized and proactive conversations with members.”

“As we continue to grow the size of our communities and expand into new markets, we’re constantly auditing our offerings to ensure we’re anticipating our members’ needs,” says Upside co-founder Jake Rothstein. “Through our partnership with Care Angel, we’re not only able to remain competitive within the industry – creating a lifestyle that isn’t available through traditional senior living models – but we’re also showing our current and future members that we’re looking to grow older with them and offer support that evolves with their needs.”

The combined offering is currently available in 97 markets across 42 states. By early 2023, it’s expected that the offering will be available in all 50 states.

About Care Angel: Founded in 2016, Care Angel is the leader in AI voice, nurse assistant technology that proactively identifies and addresses care gaps to improve outcomes for whole populations. The company provides Angel, a patient-focused digital health engagement service that helps individuals maintain health and well-being, close gaps in care, and improve outcomes.

About Upside: Upside is the only fully managed living option for older adults and is an entirely new category of senior living. The company utilizes modern apartments in vibrant, safe, amenity-rich apartment communities and provides a turnkey and frictionless living experience for those who desire simplified living, later in life.