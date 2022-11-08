PointClickCare Announces Real World Data Collaboration with Pfizer

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights, today announced a strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to provide real world insights into the population at high risk of age-related disorders, which is aligned with PointClickCare’s mission to protect and support the senior population.

Older adults are at risk of developing age-related disorders such as loss of appetite, malnutrition, involuntary weight loss, and cachexia, which can lead to adverse health outcomes. Because these disorders likely affect many older adults, there is a need to better understand how these disorders manifest, how they progress over time, and how they impact patient health. More comprehensive data is needed to help fill these knowledge gaps.

“Real world evidence is at the root of an ongoing and critical transformation in healthcare,” said Simon Dagenais, Senior Director, Real World Evidence Center of Excellence at Pfizer. “By analyzing real world data, we can learn more about a patient population. And those insights can help guide our decisions about developing new therapies.”

Globally, the population is aging rapidly. Between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over age 60 will nearly double, from 12% to 22%. In the United States, the number of individuals older than age 65 is projected to peak at 95 million in 2060. Many older adults will need to spend time in a long-term care facility as they age, but older adults in long-term care facilities are often unable to participate in clinical trials. This lack of representation can limit the development of therapies aimed at addressing the unmet needs of this important population.

“Our evidence-rich database can provide insights that specifically represent older adults in long-term care facilities —a population that is often overlooked — to support research by expanding drug discovery and development,” said Jeff Wessinger, Vice President & General Manager of Life Sciences at PointClickCare. “We’re proud to support companies like Pfizer who are doing their part to accelerate research for this demographic and make trials more inclusive, to ultimately improve care outcomes.”

With coverage approaching 70% of the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) market, PointClickCare is uniquely positioned to provide life sciences companies, like Pfizer, with outcomes-based evidence through extensive longitudinal patient records. The continued collaboration between LTPAC and Life Sciences companies is powering this innovation.

“Access to data on comorbidities, medications, vital signs, body weight, and physical function in older adults residing in long-term care through electronic medical records is very important to help us design clinical trials for this patient population,” added Dagenais.

With access to the real world data PointClickCare can provide, research and development teams can gain a deeper understanding of the long-term and post-acute care demographic, resulting in more data-enriched clinical trials and empirical evidence-based studies. To learn more about how our data advances care in the life sciences space, visit our website here.

About PointClickCare Technologies

