Reimagine Care and The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders Announce Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reimagine Care announced today that it has partnered with The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders (CCBD), one of the country's most respected cancer centers, to offer its home-based supportive care and symptom management program to patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Thousands of CCBD patients will have access to on-demand support from experienced oncology nurses and advanced practitioners via text, phone, and video, along with in-home care when appropriate. This proactive approach to managing symptoms is designed to reduce patients’ symptom burden, improve the patient and caregiver experience, and eliminate unnecessary ED visits and avoidable admissions that occur today. The Reimagine Care program also alleviates much of the triage and symptom management demands on CCBD clinicians – improving provider wellbeing and increasing clinical capacity.

“Partnering with Reimagine Care provides our patients the ability to receive robust clinical support in the comfort of their homes as they navigate their cancer journey, which we believe will make a significant impact on outcomes,” says Barry Russo, CEO of CCBD. “As a practice that is consistently on the forefront of innovation within oncology, this home-centric model enables us to go another step further in making the lives of our patients and their caregivers better, while also improving the experience of our physicians and nurses.”

This collaboration comes amidst an increased focus within the industry on making high-quality cancer care more accessible and affordable. Organizations like CMS, which launches its Enhancing Oncology Model in July of 2023, have created programs aimed at delivering more holistic, patient-centric cancer care, with an increased focus on early identification and management of symptoms, reduced unnecessary hospital utilization, and improved health equity.

“It is an honor to be working with one of the most forward thinking, well-respected independent oncology practices in the nation,” says Dr. Aaron Gerber, CEO and Co-Founder of Reimagine Care. “We are looking forward to collaborating with CCBD clinicians to improve quality of care through more proactive symptom management, while providing a highly differentiated experience for their patients.”

For more information, visit www.reimaginecare.com

About Reimagine Care: Reimagine Care provides technology-enabled services to support health systems and independent practices in delivering high-quality, home-centered, value-based cancer care. The company’s Oncology at Home program addresses the clinical, operational, and financial barriers in healthcare today that make it challenging for providers to make the transition to home-centered care. At the same time, Reimagine Care is improving the patient and caregiver experience, reducing the burden on oncologists and nurses, and increasing provider revenue through net new patients, optimizing capacity, and enabling participation in value-based contracts. Please visit https://www.reimaginecare.com/ to learn more.

About CCBD: The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders provides cancer treatment to more than 20,000 patients annually at locations in Fort Worth – Central Campus, Fort Worth – Southwest, Alliance, Arlington, Burleson, Dallas, Denton, Gainesville, Granbury, Las Colinas, Mansfield, Mineral Wells, Plano, Southlake, Stephenville, and Weatherford. CCBD offers patients the latest advances in chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy, biological therapy, and integrative medicine. Please visit https://thecentertx.com/ to learn more.