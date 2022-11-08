CareView Communications Signs San Francisco VA Health Care System Under Agreement with Decisive Point Consulting Group

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the signing of San Francisco VA Health Care System (“San Francisco VA”), San Francisco, CA, under its partnership with Decisive Point Consulting Group, LLC (DPCG). DPCG is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in providing high end services to the VA. DPCG contracts directly with VA hospitals to use a variety of CareView products to enhance the services being provided to veterans.

The CareView Patient Safety System® facilitates continuous remote monitoring of any patient that may be at risk of harm due to fall precautions, behavioral issues, suicidal ideation, among other things. The System leverages an in-room camera with audio capabilities and patented Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails® technologies to improve patient safety. The Virtual Rails use machine learning to identify when the patient's movement indicates a fall may be imminent, and subsequently alerts the Safety Technician. Pre-recorded messages or 2-way audio allow for direct communication with the patient. The system can offer a considerable impact on sitter reduction and overall patient safety.

CareView’s innovative Patient Safety System is the only virtual sitter solution in the industry with no audible alarms in patient areas, making it the perfect solution for VA Community Living Centers (CLCs). Additionally, because patient privacy is of utmost importance, the System features a privacy option mode that can be utilized when needed, ensuring enhanced safety, security, and peace of mind for loved ones.

Sandra McRee, CareView’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased to be working with San Francisco VA and know that our solution will address their needs to reduce patient falls and increase safety. We are looking forward to expanding our reach with more VA hospitals and CLCs through our successful partnership with Decisive Point Consulting Group.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next-generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patients, staff, and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.