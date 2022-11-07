Media Advisory: Red River Bank and FHLB Dallas to Award $16K in Community Revitalization Nonprofit

***11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 1412 Centre Court Drive, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301***

ALEXANDRIA, La.--()--Red River Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to the Greater Alexandria Economic Development Authority Revitalization Corp. (GAEDA)

GAEDA, which promotes urban renewal in Rapides Parish, renovates, restores and develops properties to reverse blight. It will use PGP funds to help cover the cost of social services for elderly adults. It will also sponsor seminars and workshops for low-income families.

PGP funds help nonprofits fund a variety of operational and administrative activities. FHLB Dallas matches member institution contributions of $500 to $4,000 by a 3:1 ratio. The funds will be awarded at a ceremonial check presentation on Tuesday, November 8. Media is encouraged to attend.

WHAT:   

Check presentations for GAEDA

 

 

WHEN:   

11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022

 

 

WHO:

Jannease Seastrunk, Senior Vice President, Community Relations and CRA Officer, Red River Bank

 

Blake Chatelain, President and CEO, Red River Bank

 

Tammi Salazar, Executive Vice President, Red River Bank

 

Bri Victor, Mortgage Loan Originator, Red River Bank

 

Willie Spears, Executive Director, GAEDA

 

Dianne Bolen, Board of Directors, FHLB Dallas

 

Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas        

 

 

WHERE:

Red River Bank, 1412 Centre Court Drive, Alexandria, Louisiana, 71301

 

Contacts

Corporate Communications
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
fhlb.com, (214) 441-8445

Contacts

Corporate Communications
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
fhlb.com, (214) 441-8445