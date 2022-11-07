Media Advisory: Red River Bank and FHLB Dallas to Award $16K in Community Revitalization Nonprofit

ALEXANDRIA, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to the Greater Alexandria Economic Development Authority Revitalization Corp. (GAEDA)

GAEDA, which promotes urban renewal in Rapides Parish, renovates, restores and develops properties to reverse blight. It will use PGP funds to help cover the cost of social services for elderly adults. It will also sponsor seminars and workshops for low-income families.

PGP funds help nonprofits fund a variety of operational and administrative activities. FHLB Dallas matches member institution contributions of $500 to $4,000 by a 3:1 ratio. The funds will be awarded at a ceremonial check presentation on Tuesday, November 8. Media is encouraged to attend.