OriginClear Retains Basile Law Firm To Explore SPAC Merger

“There are hundreds of SPACs that are looking for a good target to acquire with their capital,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear CEO. “With our signature Water On Demand™ water asset initiative, we believe that we represent a world-class use of a SPAC’s capital." (Photo: OriginClear)

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that it has retained The Basile Law Firm, P.C. (www.thebasilelawfirm.com) to explore a potential business combination with a NASDAQ-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC).

“There are hundreds of SPACs that are looking for a good target to acquire with their capital,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear CEO. “With our signature Water On Demand™ water asset initiative, we believe that we represent a world-class use of a SPAC’s capital.”

OriginClear cautions that a specific SPAC has not been definitively identified, the prospective terms are unknown, and there is no assurance any transaction may occur.

“We have worked with Mark Basile on various projects for three years now,” continued Eckelberry. “Mark and his law firm are extremely professional.”

About OriginClear Inc.

Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability. Now, the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is enabling clean water to become an investable asset, open to main street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo.

For more information, visit the company’s website: https://www.originclear.com/

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

Like us on Facebook

Subscribe to us on YouTube

Signup for our Newsletter

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," “plans” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law