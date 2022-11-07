UMass Lowell, Analog Devices, and the Analog Devices Foundation Collaborate to Advance Student Learning in Science and Engineering With New RF/Microwave Learning Lab

Ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new Analog Devices RF/Microwave Learning Lab at UMass Lowell. Pictured left to right: ADI General Manager of Aerospace and Defense Yasmine King, ADI Vice President of Aerospace and Defense Bryan Goldstein, ADI SVP and CTO as well as Analog Devices Foundation Board Member Dan Leibholz, and UMass Lowell Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Joseph Hartman. (Photo: Business Wire)

WILMINGTON, Mass. & LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UMass Lowell, Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), and the Analog Devices Foundation have teamed up to create an Analog Devices RF/Microwave Learning Lab. The state-of-the-art lab officially opened today during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by UMass Lowell Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation Anne Maglia, UMass Lowell Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Joseph Hartman, ADI Senior Vice President and CTO as well as Analog Devices Foundation Board Member Dan Leibholz, ADI Vice President of Aerospace and Defense Bryan Goldstein, and ADI General Manager of Aerospace and Defense Yasmine King.

The lab embeds cutting-edge technology within engineering students’ educational interactions. It is located inside UMass Lowell’s Ball Hall on the North Campus, home to academic classroom and research centers for the university’s world-class engineering, computer, and life sciences programs.

Educating the engineers of tomorrow is a shared priority for ADI and UMass Lowell. To accelerate and encourage education and research surrounding radio frequency and microwave technologies, the Analog Devices Foundation funded a grant of $125,000, while ADI provided $165,000 worth of lab equipment ranging from microwave signal generators to high frequency oscilloscopes and spectrum analyzers.

“The new RF/Microwave learning lab is a way to celebrate individual growth as well as the students who will, in the years ahead, push the boundaries of innovation, engineering, and technology breakthroughs to new levels,” said Dan Leibholz, ADI Senior Vice President and CTO as well as Analog Devices Foundation Board Member.

“This lab is just the latest demonstration of UMass Lowell’s commitment to hands-on learning, placing UMass Lowell River Hawks ahead of their peers when they seek internships or co-ops as students, or when they start careers after graduation,” said Anne Maglia, UMass Lowell Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation. “These opportunities are available thanks to strong industry partnerships such as the outstanding relationship the university enjoys with Analog Devices. We are grateful for their generosity, not only in terms of their grant support, but for their holistic commitment to our students and alumni.”

“I am so proud to see the dedication of this new state-of-the-art laboratory,” said Bryan Goldstein, Vice President of Aerospace and Defense at Analog Devices. “This is a result of the continued joint investments by Analog Devices and UMass Lowell to create world-class talent in RF and Microwave technologies.”

UMass Lowell students trained in the lab may go on to work in the aerospace, cable, and communications industries on everything from 4G and 5G networks to radar systems used to track aircrafts in flight and keep automobiles safe on the road.

