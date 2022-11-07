Saviynt Completes the Australian Information Security Registered Assessor Program Assessment

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt, a leading provider of intelligent identity and access governance solutions, today announced it has successfully completed the Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) assessment. As an important validation for security vendors doing business with government agencies in Australia, the IRAP assessment confirms that Saviynt's Enterprise Identity Cloud (EIC) is assessed at the PROTECTED level. Validating the effectiveness of security controls offered by the Enterprise Identity Cloud for storing, processing, and communicating information up to the PROTECTED information classification level.

The IRAP program enables Australian government customers to validate that appropriate controls are in place for addressing the requirements of the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM) produced by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC). An independent IRAP assessor examined the Saviynt solution, including people, processes, and technology, against the requirements of the ISM.

"The IRAP assessment is the latest milestone in Saviynt’s rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region," said Dan Mountstephen, Senior VP, Asia Pacific, Saviynt. "It allows us to provide our government and commercial Enterprise Identity Cloud customers in the APAC region with the confidence that their data is fully protected from unauthorized access when leveraging cloud services.”

Saviynt’s Enterprise Identity Cloud is the only converged identity platform that provides unmatched levels of visibility and security. By combining identity access management, cloud privileged access management, application access management for cross-application separation of duties, third-party access management, and data access governance in a converged platform, Saviynt helps modern enterprises scale cloud initiatives while also solving the toughest security and compliance challenges.

About Saviynt

Saviynt's Enterprise Identity Cloud helps modern enterprises scale cloud initiatives and solve the toughest security and compliance challenges in record time. The company brings together identity governance (IGA), granular application access, cloud security, and privileged access to secure the entire business ecosystem and provide a frictionless user experience. For more information, please visit saviynt.com.