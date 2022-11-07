Fulton Financial merges its Prudential Bank Subsidiary into Fulton Bank, N.A.

LANCASTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton") announced the merger of Prudential Bank with and into Fulton Bank, N.A. ("Fulton Bank"), effective November 5, 2022, and the subsequent conversion of Prudential Bank's systems onto Fulton Bank's banking platforms. This conversion brings new products and services to former Prudential Bank customers.

“ We welcome Prudential Bank customers to Fulton Bank! You now have access to our full suite of products, services, digital platforms and financial centers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Curtis J. Myers, Fulton Bank’s Chairman and CEO. “ We are excited to be expanding Fulton Bank’s presence in Philadelphia, and we look forward to serving our new customers, strengthening the Philadelphia community and continuing to fulfill our company purpose to change lives for the better.”

As previously announced, in conjunction with its acquisition of Prudential Bancorp. Inc. on July 1, 2022, Fulton made a $2 million contribution to the Fulton Forward Foundation. Those funds were designated to provide impact gifts to nonprofit community organizations in Philadelphia that are focused on advancing economic empowerment -- particularly in underserved communities. Nonprofit organizations whose programs align with the Foundation’s programmatic areas of focus can request funds on Fulton Bank’s website, www.fultonbank.com, by searching “Fulton Forward®.”

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As part of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com.