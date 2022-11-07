Publix offers Veterans Day discount

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a token of appreciation for their service, Publix will offer veterans, active military and their families a 10% discount on their groceries on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

To receive the discount, at checkout customers must present a

veteran or military ID card

discharge document or

driver’s license with veteran designation.

This discount is for in-store purchases only. Prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps and money services are excluded. Customers are responsible for all applicable taxes.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,312 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.