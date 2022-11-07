Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Report 2022: Rising Incidence of Menopausal Vasomotor Symptoms Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market (2022-2027) by Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market is estimated to be USD 16.34 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.36 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market is segmented based on Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Treatment Type, the market is classified into Hormonal Treatment, Non-hormonal Treatment, and Alternative Treatments.

the market is classified into Hormonal Treatment, Non-hormonal Treatment, and Alternative Treatments. By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.

the market is classified into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidence of Menopausal Vasomotor Symptoms

High Prevalence of Fluctuating Estrogen Levels

Restraints

Lack of Interest from the Femtech Toward Solving the Issues of Women's Midlife Health Issues

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in the Development of New Drugs for Treatment

Challenges

Side Effects Associated with Hormonal Products

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market, By Treatment Type

7 Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market, By Distribution Channel

8 Americas' Menopausal Hot Flashes Market

9 Europe's Menopausal Hot Flashes Market

10 Middle East and Africa's Menopausal Hot Flashes Market

11 APAC's Menopausal Hot Flashes Market

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abbvie, Inc.

Allergan PLC

Bayer Ag

Cipla, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

GSK PLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis Ag

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fteza