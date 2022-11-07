Orano and the Japanese utility TEPCO enter a stronger phase of cooperation for Small Scale Retrieval Planning Project from the Fukushima-Daiichi plant

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Orano has signed an engineering support contract with TEPCO and its subsidiary FDEC1 responsible for the decommissioning of Fukushima, for the design of a high-activity facility related to small scale retrieval of nuclear fuel debris.

These debris consist mainly of a solidified mixture of molten nuclear fuel and other materials, located in facilities inside the reactor buildings.

According to the terms of the contract, Orano engineers will be embedded directly within TEPCO’s organization to provide technical support on the project to design of High Active cells for Small Scale Retrieval Plannning, and share Orano's best practices in terms of engineering and operation.

Orano has unique experience in the design, operation and dismantling of reprocessing plants in France. This know-how will contribute to the enhancement of the Japanese utility's in-house decommissioning and engineering capabilities necessary for stable and safe fuel debris retrieval operations.

Cross-visits to the Fukushima and the la Hague sites by the teams from Orano and TEPCO respectively were organized to launch the contract. They allowed TEPCO to familiarize itself with the know-how developed by the teams from Orano on the la Hague site in the retrieval of legacy waste.

Enguerrand LAGACHE, director of Orano's engineering activities in the field of recycling, said: "We are proud that our customer TEPCO has chosen to place its trust in us. It is recognition of the experience and know-how of Orano's teams in engineering for the design of complex nuclear facilities."

