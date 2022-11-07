UKG Creates Culture-focused Partner Network

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced the creation of a culture-focused partner ecosystem that will help even more businesses create truly great workplace experiences.

With a thorough understanding of the long-term commitment that organizational transformation journeys require, UKG is building a carefully cultivated network of handpicked strategic consulting partners who will guide and support executive leaders, including chief executive officers, chief transformation officers, chief human resources officers, and chief people officers, during multi-year culture change management efforts that support people and drive business success.

“ Change is hard, and organizations who have committed themselves to moving the needle from a good to a great workplace deserve to have expert leadership and guidance that they can lean on throughout the journey,” said Patrick Lannon, vice president of global alliances at UKG. “ Our inaugural partners, Ankura Consulting and Culture Partners, are those experts in culture, data-driven insights, transformation, and UKG technology, and will use their expertise to help organizations implement measurable improvements and achieve their goals.”

Consultancies welcomed into the invitation-only UKG network align with the UKG focus on people-centric experiences that drive belonging and inclusion to help businesses achieve growth and success. They possess a deep understanding of the UKG Life-work TechnologyTM approach to solution design and can help leaders fully capitalize on innovative and emerging UKG technologies to optimize the intersection of process, policy, technology, employee behavior, and employee care. Transformation projects are grounded in data-driven insights, including sought-after research from Great Place to Work®.

“ We are in the business of creating purposeful and meaningful work experiences for all people, and feel it is our duty to utilize the resources we have to create an entire ecosystem of like-minded change agents,” said Chris Todd, CEO at UKG. “ We will continue to selectively grow our UKG network of culture-focused consulting partners to provide organizations with the expertise and experience required to improve business results by putting people first.”

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 70,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2022 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

Follow UKG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.