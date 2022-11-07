Fiberon announces distribution partnership with Hixson Lumber

MAUMEE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of composite wood-alternative decking and railing products, today announced a partnership with Hixson Lumber Company, a major supplier of wood products. The partnership expands Fiberon’s reach in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Currently, Hixson Lumber distributes pressure-treated lumber for deck framing, making it possible for dealers to acquire all materials from one source.

“Our new partnership with Hixson Lumber positions us to work with top-tier distributors in these key markets, and represents a significant growth opportunity for our business,” said Chris Hayn, vice president of sales for Fiberon. “Texas especially has become a big market for composite decking and railing and offers a well-established market for cladding.”

The Fiberon products available to order through Hixson Lumber include PE composite and PVC decking; deck fasteners; composite and aluminum railing; and Wildwood PE composite cladding.

Fiberon products will be stocked at Hixson Lumber’s Mineola, TX location, and then distributed to the following locations: Magnolia, AR; Plumerville, AR; Hattiesburg, MS; Caddo Mills, TX; Carrollton, TX; Houston, TX; and Willis, TX.

Fiberon dealers can expect expanded product availability for stocking and special orders and enhanced customer-centric support.

“We’re excited to expand product distribution offerings through Fiberon to our family of independent lumber yards and contractor yards. As composite cladding and decking becomes more prevalent in these markets, we wanted a broad line to offer to the consumer,” said Mark Chatfield, president of Hixson Lumber Co. “Fiberon brings product depth, service expertise and innovation to many of our customers who carry their expansive line of products.”

Fiberon products are now available to order through Hixson Lumber.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a goal of improving sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE composite decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Water Innovations Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Solar Innovations, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

About Hixson

A division of Doman Building Materials, Hixson Lumber Company LLC is one of the largest wood treating providers in North America. Hixson operates 19 locations in 8 states serving the central United States. Hixson Lumber Company provides our customers with Consistent Quality and Exceptional Service since 1959. This philosophy has established us as a major supplier of wood products for over 63 years. We proudly offer one of the most extensive inventories available to our industry, but our greatest source of pride is our knowledgeable staff and the “Can Do” attitude which prevails throughout our organization. In addition to wood treating, HLC operates five specialty sawmills and two planer mills of Domestically manufactured wood products. HLC offers a wide variety of services such as dry kilns, planers, moulders, resaws and trim saws. For inquiries call 972.446.9000.