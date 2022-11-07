Maximus Awarded D.C. Department of Human Services Contract to Help Fight Homelessness

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it has been awarded a $10 million contract from the Washington, D.C. Department of Human Services to support the D.C. Family Rehousing and Stabilization Program. The goal of the program is to assist families who have experienced homelessness in developing a plan for long-term housing stability. The program is being utilized to quickly stabilize families in permanent housing through individualized and time-limited assistance from the District of Columbia.

“This is a vitally important program for thousands of Washington, D.C. residents that provides resources and support for the families that need it the most,” said Lisa M. Simmons, Vice President, Workforce Services, Maximus. “Our work with the District of Columbia Family Rehousing and Stabilization Program aligns perfectly with our values as a company, which is driven by a dedication to move people forward. Maximus has a long, successful history of working on similar projects across the country, and we will use our best-in-class approach for implementing these types of programs to make an impact in our nation’s capital.”

As part of the contract, Maximus will support the District of Columbia’s effort to improve the program – including helping to break down silos through the coordination of services. The Maximus team will work in close collaboration with our organizational partners, assisting families as they navigate the available services and connecting them to specific 2Gen services so they can reach their housing stabilization goals. These services include mental health resources, financial literacy, postsecondary or vocational programs, early childhood education, and social capital attainment.

Additionally, as a partner to the program, Maximus will help ensure families are engaged in job placement or employment services to increase their income while working with them to develop a housing stabilization plan through affordable housing searches and connections with long-term housing supports.

“At Maximus, we are driven to help governments better meet the needs of their constituents, and these efforts to help homeless families are critical,” said Simmons. “We applaud the District of Columbia Department of Human Services for their work to elevate the impact this program can have for residents – to limit returns to homelessness and provide families a pathway to a stable future. We’ll lean into our expertise in supporting these programs as service navigators and our breadth of experience in using technology to ensure it’s a success for the families in need of a home and a roadmap to a better life.”

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.