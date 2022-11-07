Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Res Nova Bio Collaborates with Veltmeyer MD Inc. to Provide Breast Cancer Patients Access to Novel Cancer Immunotherapy

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) announced today that its breast cancer focused spin-off, Res Nova Bio, Inc., initiated a collaboration with Veltmeyer MD Inc. aimed at providing access to the anti-angiogenic immunotherapy ValloVax.

ValloVax was subject of a cleared FDA Investigational New Drug application and has been demonstrated safe in numerous clinical uses.

There are several peer reviewed publications supporting the use of ValloVax: a) Proof of concept that the ValloVax immunotherapy inhibits tumor growth in various animal models of cancer (lung cancer, melanoma, and breast cancer)1; b) Review of independent support for the concept of immunologically killing tumor blood vessels to starve the cancer2; c) Clinical data showing that ValloVax induces immune response to proteins only found on cancer blood vessels3; d) Demonstration of synergy of ValloVax with checkpoint inhibitors and mechanism of action data4.

“Having previously used ValloVax to treat patients under the Right to Try Law, I am excited to offer this new treatment option to patients that currently have no other options,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Res Nova Bio. “To my knowledge this is the first clinical therapy that immunologically targets the process of angiogenesis, which is considered the 'Achilles' Heel' of cancer.”

Res Nova Bio, Inc. is a spin off company of Therapeutic Solutions International, which is currently running a Phase III stem cell clinical trial in COVID-19 associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Therapeutic Solutions International licensed breast cancer related technologies to Res Nova Bio including StemVacs-V, an inducible pluripotent stem cell derived cancer endothelial cell vaccine which is seen as a “Second Generation ValloVax”.

“Therapeutic Solutions International is an 'innovation factory' in the area of cellular therapy and immunotherapy,” said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of the Company. “The ability of Res Nova Bio to rapidly make an impact in the lives of patients while accelerating its pipeline products is unique in biotechnology. Previously the Company has treated COVID-19 patients under Right to Try concurrent with its clearance to enter Phase III. At the end of the day, we are all here for one important cause: to cure the uncurable as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

