John Lewis & Partners Selects StoryStream to Drive Online Customer Engagement by Advancing Their User-generated Content Strategy

BRIGHTON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In support of its innovative digital engagement strategy, John Lewis & Partners has teamed up with StoryStream to celebrate and elevate User-generated Content (UGC) across johnlewis.com.

A cherished institution of British high streets and shopping centres for over 100 years, the name John Lewis has long been synonymous with quality. Alongside its portfolio of stores, John Lewis & Partners can boast one of the most visited eCommerce websites in the U.K.

Taking User-generated Content to the next level

The growing influence of User-generated Content (UGC) on purchase decisions is highlighted by recent research from the IMRG: two-thirds of online shoppers have been directly influenced by UGC, with 73% of respondents also saying that brands that share UGC are more trustworthy than brands that do not. (Read the full Content Trends report here.)

Ahead of StoryStream’s appointment, John Lewis & Partners was already familiar with the benefits of UGC – the team had been using visual social proof to bolster the appeal of its site, and capture and convert visitor attention.

John Lewis wanted to innovate its strategy further, and after a competitive tender process appointed visual commerce experts, StoryStream, as the ideal partner.

“We were impressed by the power and flexibility of StoryStream’s solution, and we loved how their ambition – to humanise the experience of eCommerce – matched John Lewis’ own focus on providing fantastic customer experiences. We’re excited to be kicking off our partnership with the StoryStream team, and can’t wait to see how we really push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Eva Bojtos, Partner & Head of Social at John Lewis & Partners.

Real content drives real revenue

With StoryStream-powered galleries now live across thousands of product display pages throughout the John Lewis’ website, users are able to see and interact with shoppable User-generated Content right where they decide what to buy. Sales data shows that there is a direct impact on conversion rates when a customer interacts with the User-generated Content on their purchase journey.

“We are delighted to be working with one of the UK’s most highly regarded and innovative retailers. Adding crucial social proof moments to product display pages through UGC is a fantastic first step in our partnership, and we’re so excited to scale StoryStream’s impact across more of John Lewis’ marketing ecosystem as we build the partnership – both through traditional eCommerce channels and elsewhere including in-store,” said Alex Vaidya, CEO of StoryStream.

About StoryStream

StoryStream is the visual commerce platform for authentic online shopping experiences.

Specialising in User-generated Content and Video Commerce solutions, the SaaS-based technology is used by leading brands including Sainsbury’s, John Lewis, Porsche and Homebase to transform audience engagement and grow revenues while creating a more trusted customer experience.

About the John Lewis Partnership

The John Lewis Partnership owns and operates two of Britain's best-loved retail brands - John Lewis and Waitrose. Started as a radical experiment over a century ago, the Partnership is now the largest employee-owned business in the UK, with around 78,000 employees who are all Partners in the business. The Partnership is purpose-driven, existing to create a fairer and more sustainable future for our Partners, customers, suppliers and communities. Our Purpose not only inspires our principles, drives our decisions and acts as our guide to be a force for good, it steers us to do things differently and better - all in service of creating a happier world for everyone and everything we touch.