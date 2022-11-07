Cerveau Technologies Inc. and LEXEO Therapeutics, Inc.- Sign Agreement to Provide Novel Tau Imaging Biomarker for Disease Modifier Research

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerveau Technologies, Inc. today announced a license agreement with LEXEO Therapeutics, Inc. (LEXEO), which will enable LEXEO to use Cerveau’s [F-18]MK-6240, an investigational imaging agent, in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans to assess the status and progression of neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) in the brain. NFTs made up of aggregated tau protein are a hallmark of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

The collaboration is focused on using [F-18]MK-6240 as a biomarker in LEXEO’s ongoing clinical study Protocol LX1001-01, an investigational gene therapy candidate for APOE4-associated Alzheimer’s disease.

“Cerveau is pleased to be working with LEXEO to better understand Tau PET’s utilization in supporting therapeutic trials,” said Rick Hiatt, Chief Executive Officer, Cerveau Technologies, Inc. “The collaboration with LEXEO is another important step forward in our strategy of expanding our international network of key academic and pharmaceutical industry collaborators in order to help fight against neurodegenerative diseases.”

About Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

Cerveau’s vision is to globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer’s disease.