Tractor Supply’s Annual Paper Clover Campaigns Raises a Record $2.4 Million for National 4-H Council

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, in partnership with the National 4-H Council, announced its Fall Paper Clover campaign results, raising $1,137,991. Proceeds from the 2022 Fall Paper Clover event will impact more than 10,000 4-H kids and teens across the country, funding their leadership conferences, camps and educational programs.

From Oct. 5-16, Tractor Supply customers and Team Members purchased the signature 4-H Paper Clover Emblem at checkout in-store and online at TractorSupply.com. Funds raised will go directly to 4-H, with 90 percent of donations earmarked for programs in the state where funds were collected, and the remaining funds to support the overall mission and growth of 4‑H nationally.

“We are grateful to continue this long-standing partnership with the National 4-H Council,” said Kimberley Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply. “In our 12 years of partnership, this program has impacted the lives of more than 100,000 students, providing them with the resources needed to develop skills that will last a lifetime. More than anything, we hope this campaign gives students the opportunity to learn, grow and take on critical projects in STEM, agriculture, healthy living and civic engagement to help better the communities around them.”

This is the Company’s second Paper Clover fundraiser this year. During the Spring Paper Clover 2022 event, Tractor Supply raised a total of $1,254,555 for 4-H students nationwide, resulting in a combined total of $2,392,546 raised this year, alone.

“We are so proud to celebrate another successful Paper Clover fundraising campaign with Tractor Supply,” said Heather Elliott, Chief Development Officer at National 4-H Council. “It’s inspiring to see how many communities believe in the power of 4-H to create opportunity for all young people.”

Since the initiative began in 2010, Tractor Supply has raised more than $19 million for 4-H youth through the Paper Clover fundraisers.

In addition to the Paper Clover fundraiser, for the second consecutive year, the Tractor Supply Company Foundation donated an additional $250,000 as a multi-year commitment to 4-H Tech Changemakers, a program empowering 4-H youth to take control of digital literacy and economic prosperity in their communities.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.