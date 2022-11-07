Nomi Health Announces November Launch of Keiki Book Drive

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Direct healthcare company Nomi Health, nomihealth.com, announces the launch of the company’s Keiki Book Drive during the month of November to benefit Partners in Development Foundation through the collection of new and gently used Pre-K books at 7 of its COVID testing sites across Oahu and the Big Island.

The month-long drive will allow patients and the public to donate early childhood books at Nomi sites where no-cost antigen and PCR testing for Hawaii residents (with or without insurance) and self-pay options for international visitors continue to be offered at Ala Moana Center, Waikele Premium Outlets (now located indoors in the outlet mall near Tommy Bahama), Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, Ka Makana Ali’i Center and BYU-Hawaii. On the Big Island, book donations can be made at Waiakea Center in Hilo and The Sure Foundation in Keaau.

Partners in Development Foundation, pidf.org, is a nonprofit that reaches rural communities with early childhood education resources and social services, giving families with young children the tools they need for a great start at life and learning.

According to Nomi Health Field Operations Director Ailana Meyer, “November is the perfect month to give out of the abundance we’ve been given to help others as we countdown to Thanksgiving. Based on last year’s food drive, we know we have very generous supporters in the community, and we hope to collect over a thousand books for young children.”

Partners in Development Foundation’s Tūtū and Me Traveling Preschool Curriculum and ‘Ohana Support Manager, Amanda Ishigo, added, “Our early education programs teach caregivers the importance of reading daily with their keiki. Developing a love for books supports language development and enriches the relationship between caregiver and keiki. Reading to keiki also predicts higher academic success in elementary school. We are so grateful for the opportunity to share books that the 'ohana can enjoy together.”

The Keiki Book Drive will run November through the end of November at both drive-up and walk-up sites, making it easy for the community to drop books at their convenience.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company focused on making healthcare actually work for those who buy it for their states, organizations, and constituents. We’re a team of over 2,000--each actively working to connect buyers and healthcare providers directly to lower costs, deliver care solutions to all and rewire the health system to run in real-time. From the front lines of COVID testing and vaccination serving over 10 million Americans and more than 40,000 patients each day, to building new ecosystems of buyers such as States and Counties without middlemen, Nomi delivers a solution for our nation’s leaders seeking to widen access to care while lowering cost of care. Visit us @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.

About PIDF

Partners in Development Foundation (PIDF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity that inspires and equips families and communities for success and service, using timeless Native Hawaiian values and traditions. The goal is to help these communities overcome difficult challenges in ways that would make them, in turn, teachers and helpers of others in need. Since 1997, PIDF has served over 128,000 people in more than 50 communities across the Hawaiian Islands. To learn more about all of PIDF’s programs serving Hawaiian families, visit pidf.org.