WHOOP and TYR Partner to Optimize Swimming Performance

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP, the human performance company, and TYR, the leader in swimming innovation, today announced an apparel partnership to bring the world’s first truly smart swimsuits to market. The two brands have developed swimwear that pairs TYR’s famed performance-first fit and fabrics with WHOOP Any-Wear™ Technology to offer a new way to optimally track workouts in the water. Swimmers, triathletes, functional fitness enthusiasts, and more can now use TYR x WHOOP Durafast® Elite Jammer Swimsuits and TYR x WHOOP Durafast® Elite Diamondfit Swimsuits to level up their training in the pool.

TYR x WHOOP Swimsuits feature an inner pocket that holds the WHOOP 4.0 sensor flush against the skin for more accurate data collection during training by helping to eliminate the risk of drag - forces that slow swimmers down in the water - that may be created by a wrist-worn device wearable. They are also fully lined with antimicrobial properties and designed with premium fabric that is 100% chlorine proof, 100% colorfast so the color will not fade, and able to sustain 300+ hours of performance.

“We created WHOOP Body featuring Any-Wear Technology to give our members different options to personalize their wearable experience to best fit their workouts,” said Joel Lessard, VP of Apparel and Accessories at WHOOP. “TYR shares our vision to innovate at the intersection of activewear and physiological data collection to unlock unparalleled insights. Swimming is a high-output activity with passionate athletes, and we believe our swimwear will empower them to find their edge to continue getting better.”

This TYR partnership marks the first-ever co-branded WHOOP Body collaboration as WHOOP invests in more ways for members to leverage its wearable health coaching platform. WHOOP is grounded in science and the TYR x WHOOP Swimsuits have been rigorously tested to ensure both comfort and best-in-class data accuracy. WHOOP and TYR are pioneering solutions to maximize capturing data for swimmers without disruption while providing the only option for a fully integrated high-performance swimsuit.

“As we continue our commitment to innovation, we are proud to partner with WHOOP to connect athletes with the first-ever smart swimwear for an enhanced understanding of their training,” said Matt DiLorenzo, CEO at TYR. "TYR x WHOOP swimsuits have the potential to make an immediate impact by providing data insight to drive performance.”

Since its inception three decades ago, TYR Sport has grown to exist as one of the world’s most recognizable swimming and triathlon brands. Today, TYR has become synonymous with the most groundbreaking athletes in swimming and continues to be the choice of champions.

The TYR x WHOOP Durafast® Elite Jammer Swimsuits ($79.00) and TYR x WHOOP Durafast® Elite Diamondfit Swimsuits ($109.00) are now available online at shop.whoop.com and TYR.com. For more information about this partnership and TYR x WHOOP Swimsuits, please visit whoop.com.

ABOUT WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, organizational insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world's most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit whoop.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

ABOUT TYR

Named for TYR the Norse god of valor and sacrifice, we're a company built on commitment and discipline. We've been pushing the limits of innovation to propel athletes to their absolute best for over 35 years. Whether it's personal records or world championships, we have the hard-earned hardware to back it up.