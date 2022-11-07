U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards Black & Veatch and GEI Consultants Joint Venture a Contract for Dam Safety Engineering and Design Services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black & Veatch, a leading global provider of critical human infrastructure solutions, along with their joint-venture partner GEI Consultants, has won an Indefinite Delivery Contract for National Dam Safety Engineering and Design Services from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Dam Safety Modification Mandatory Center of Expertise. As a trusted advisor in civil works solutions, this is Black & Veatch’s sixth civil works contract in two years under the USACE Civil Works program and GEI’s third contract over the past five years.

Black & Veatch and GEI will perform multidisciplinary engineering and architectural support for the mission of the USACE Dam Safety Modification Mandatory Center of Expertise and Levee Safety Center of Expertise in Huntington, West Virginia. The Black & Veatch / GEI team will provide and oversee all appropriate personnel, materials, equipment, management, software, quality and cost controls to perform highly complex dam and levee safety modification services and designs.

“Black & Veatch’s Civil Works Solutions portfolio for federal clients continues to expand, and our contract with the USACE Huntington District is yet another testament to the expertise we bring to U.S. government infrastructure programs,” said Rick Kaiser, Federal Agencies Segment Leader and President of BV Special Projects Corp. (BVSPC) at Black & Veatch. “We look forward to working to improve and maintain the safety and resiliency of the district’s dams and levees that play such a critical role in flood risk management, water supply, hydropower, recreation, water quality and environmental protection.”

“We are honored and proud to serve the USACE on this important contract and look forward to bringing our team’s multi-disciplinary expertise in dam safety engineering and design,” said Ron Palmieri, GEI’s President and CEO. “We look forward to working with both USACE and our joint venture partner Black & Veatch to provide essential services for some of the most pivotal water infrastructure projects in the country.”

Editor’s Notes:

Learn more about Black & Veatch’s proven, market-leading experience in the civil works industry here.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2021 exceeded US $3.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

About GEI:

GEI Consultants, Inc. is an employee-owned consulting engineering firm that delivers professional services that improve our world’s built environment. With more than 1,000 staff and 44 offices in North America, GEI is a leader in providing multi-disciplined engineering and environmental services to a range of private and public sector clients, both domestically and abroad. For more information on GEI, please visit www.geiconsultants.com.