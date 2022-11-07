Nevada Governor Sisolak, Industry Leaders Joined Quinbrook and Primergy Solar to Celebrate $1.2 Billion Gemini Solar Project

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On October 14, Primergy Solar (‘Primergy’), a leading developer, owner and operator of utility and distributed scale solar and storage celebrated the monumental Gemini Solar + Storage project, with local, state, tribal and federal officials. The 690 MW of photovoltaic solar and 380 MW of battery energy storage is one of the largest and most sophisticated solar and storage projects ever constructed. It is being developed in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Moapa Band of Paiutes approximately 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The showcase event offered a unique opportunity to visit a project site during construction and get a ground-level look at the $1.2 billion infrastructure investment on federally owned land. The event was attended by over 150 guests from the industry and government and featured keynote speakers included Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak; David Scaysbrook, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners; Christine Harada, Executive Director of the Federal Permitting Improving Steering Council; Doug Cannon, President and CEO of NV Energy; and Ty Daul, Chief Executive Officer of Primergy Solar.

“Solar is Nevada’s leading renewable energy resource, and its development is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving our Renewable Portfolio Standard of 50 percent clean energy by 2030,” said Governor Sisolak. “The Gemini Solar + Storage Project is a great example of the partnerships that are possible between state, local and federal government, Tribal nations, environmental advocates and private industry.”

The Gemini Showcase event served as a preview of how public and private sectors can work collaboratively to accelerate the clean energy transition. The project itself – with its complex management and partnership components – serves as a roadmap for future solar development across the country, which will be fueled by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

“This project is the very definition of what President Biden envisions as he works to get the country to 100% clean electricity by 2035,” said Permitting Council Executive Director Christine Harada. “Tribal engagement is a pillar of the work we do at the Permitting Council, and the level of coordination seen here is a model for the rest of the country.”

“We are proud to be a part of this project and applaud Governor Sisolak for his leadership in clean energy and challenging us to integrate renewables and provide our customers with clean, smart and affordable energy,” said Doug Cannon President and CEO of NV Energy. “Not only does this project provide clean energy to the great state of Nevada, but it also creates thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic development.”

Earlier this year, Primergy completed a comprehensive and detailed procurement process and selected equipment suppliers and construction partners for the project. Primergy announced they selected Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., limited (CATL) as the sole battery supplier, IHI Terrasun as the battery storage integrator, Kiewit Power Constructors Co. as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner and Maxeon Solar Technologies as the high-efficiency bifacial solar module provider.

“The Gemini Solar + Storage project is a big deal by any measure and for all parties involved,” said David Scaysbrook, managing partner of Quinbrook. “We are grateful for our partners who have joined us on this journey; from APG who together with Quinbrook, will fund Gemini through construction and into its long-term ownership and operations phase. Also to NV Energy, who is leading the country in its boldness to sponsor a project of this scale and size and to the Federal agencies who efficiently permitted Gemini through the Fast 41 program in record time.”

“We were thrilled to bring together the diverse group of leaders from industry, government and tribal and local leaders to celebrate the monumental Gemini Solar + Storage project,” said Ty Daul, Chief Executive Officer at Primergy. “Together, we’ve charted a path that leads to our low-carbon future, and we are doing it with the highest standards, expectations and partnerships.”

The project is being constructed in the Mojave Desert across approximately 6,500 acres of federal land that during peak production will produce enough clean electricity to power the entire city of Las Vegas. During the construction phase, Gemini is expected to create approximately 1,000 local jobs, which will be sourced through union participation.

For more information on Primergy, please visit https://www.primergysolar.com/. For more information about the Gemini project, including simulations of the final project, please visit www.primergygemini.com.

Primergy is a developer, owner and operator focused on both distributed and utility scale solar PV and battery storage projects in North America with portfolios of nearly 10 GW of solar and battery energy storage projects in development, construction and operations in 17 different states. Primergy features a diverse and talented team with decades of experience in renewables project development, financing, construction and operations. Primergy is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and represents Quinbrook’s principal solar and solar plus energy storage investment platform in North America.