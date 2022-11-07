The Owens & Minor Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities Partner to Help Build Healthier Communities

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Owens & Minor Foundation today announced that it has named Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC) its flagship charity partner in a new collaboration that progresses The Owens & Minor Foundation’s goal of helping to create healthier communities. The partnership launches with a $500,000 donation from The Owens & Minor Foundation to support RMHC programming that directly improves the health and well-being of children and their families and enhances RMHC mission delivery around the world.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities serves millions of children and their families around the world,” said Joanna Sabato, Chief Marketing & Development Officer, RMHC. “We greatly appreciate The Owens & Minor Foundation’s commitment to helping families with children who are ill or injured access health care and resources they need.”

The partnership will kick off with a national engagement campaign offering Owens & Minor teammates a variety of in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities that directly support RMHC and its Chapters in eight U.S. communities where the company has a major presence: Richmond, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; White Plains, New York; Huntington Beach, California; Lexington, North Carolina; Louisville, Kentucky; Salt Lake City, Utah and Downers Grove, Illinois.

The selection of RMHC as The Owens & Minor Foundation’s first flagship charity partner marks a milestone for the organization as it continues formalizing Owens & Minor’s longstanding legacy of service to customers, teammates and the communities it operates in.

“Our partnership with RMHC embodies The Owens & Minor Foundation’s dedication to working with organizations that share our values and support our ongoing efforts to create meaningful, positive impact in our communities,” commented Faith Cristol, President, The Owens & Minor Foundation. “RMHC builds stronger communities by giving the families it serves much-needed access to medical care, and we are humbled to support this important programming.”

RMHC represents a network of more than 260 Chapters in over 60 countries and regions that operate and support programs that help keep families with children who are sick together and close to the medical care they need. Owens & Minor’s contribution will support the mission of RMHC both in the U.S. and globally by:

Helping to provide more than 5,000 overnight stays for families at a Ronald McDonald House or Ronald McDonald Family Room

Offering ongoing in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities for Owens & Minor teammates that help support the family-centered approach to care

Enhancing the mission delivery of Ronald McDonald House Charities globally

For more information about The Owens & Minor Foundation visit owens-minor.com/about/the-owens-minor-foundation.

About Owens & Minor and The Owens & Minor Foundation

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

Launched in May 2021, The Owens & Minor Foundation is committed to building healthier communities through impactful contributions to the charitable and civic organizations it serves, in alignment with the Owens & Minor mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare. Foundation activities focus primarily on issues related to the environment, healthcare, and diversity and inclusion.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of more than 260 Chapters in over 60 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care. For more information, visit RMHC.org.