Mesa Minerals Partners III Raises $150 Million of Aggregate Equity Commitments from NGP

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesa Minerals Partners III (“Mesa III”) is pleased to announce it has raised $150 million of aggregate equity commitments from NGP through NGP Natural Resources XII, L.P. and NGP Royalty Partners II, L.P.

Mesa III is a mineral and royalty acquisition company led by Darin Zanovich (President & CEO), Greg Balash (COO & EVP Engineering), Michelle Massaro (CFO & EVP Finance) and Josh Wiener (EVP Land).

Darin Zanovich, President & CEO of Mesa III, commented, “We are excited to partner again with NGP to build a new premier mineral and royalty platform focused on acquisitions of royalty assets in the Haynesville and Permian basins. We believe our expertise and track record of acquiring royalty packages, as well as our ability to complement the position with our strong micro transaction ground game, allows us to build out a portfolio of assets that provides attractive returns to investors. The equity commitment from NGP’s two differentiated sources of capital enables us to acquire both mature and undeveloped assets, providing us a distinct advantage over the competition in the space.”

“NGP is excited and grateful to continue our successful partnership with the Mesa III team,” said Patrick McWilliams, Partner at NGP. “Darin and the Mesa team have a demonstrated competitive edge and are representative of the best-in-class partners we are looking to invest with. We believe their capitalistic instincts and ability to execute at pace are unique in the minerals and royalties sector and will continue to position the team for success.”

About NGP

Founded in 1988, NGP is a premier private equity firm with approximately $20 billion of cumulative equity commitments organized to make strategic investments in the energy and natural resources sectors.

