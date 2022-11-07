Pillsbury and Operation Homefront Open Doors and Drive Donations for Military Families

The Moore family, a Pillsbury-sponsored family that moved into a new home in Atlanta in September after Whitney Moore served 12 years and nine months in the Navy. (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Veterans Day and holiday season, Pillsbury’s mission to help families make more homemade memories continues in partnership with Operation Homefront by securing housing and stability for families transitioning out of the military. Operation Homefront’s Transitional Homes for Veterans program provides rent-free housing, a dedicated caseworker and financial planning support to empower families to reduce debt and build savings, in preparation to purchase their own home upon graduation. Pillsbury is supporting this life-changing program by breaking ground on a fifth transitional home for a military family and a nationwide donation campaign.

On December 7, during a special Welcome Home Ceremony, Pillsbury and Operation Homefront will celebrate U.S. Navy Veteran David Kane moving his family of five into a new rent-free home in Fort Worth. The Kanes will move into the same neighborhood as three other Pillsbury-sponsored veteran families, further strengthening support and community for these families during a crucial time of transition and just in time to make new memories this holiday season.

“ At Pillsbury, we believe in helping families make memories, and home is the crucial foundation every family deserves. We are proud to partner with Operation Homefront to give military families a place to call home, which gives them not just four walls to surround them, but a space for stability, comfort and togetherness,” said Tiffany Seelen, Senior Manager, Brand Experience, Pillsbury.

Since 2020, Pillsbury’s partnership has enabled Operation Homefront to purchase five homes for the Transitional Homes for Veterans program and has supported the Critical Financial Assistance (CFA) and Transitional Housing - Villages programs. Pillsbury has invested more than $5.6 million in cash and in-kind to Operation Homefront.

“ Many of our military families transitioning back to their civilian communities find their dream of homeownership is, sadly, simply out of reach. The good news is, with the help of our amazing partners at Pillsbury, we are able to make many of their dreams a reality,” said Brig. Gen (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. “ Pillsbury’s unwavering commitment to our important work will allow us to help dozens of military families over the course of the next 15 years.”

On November 10, leading up to Veterans Day, any purchase of a frozen or refrigerated Pillsbury product via Instacart will prompt a $1 donation to Operation Homefront, up to $30,000. For further awareness, popular holiday products — including Crescent Rolls, Grands! Biscuits, Pie Crusts and Cinnamon Rolls — will feature limited-edition custom packaging with the Operation Homefront logo and branding. The donations will benefit families like the Kanes, as well as the Moore family, a Pillsbury-sponsored family that moved into a new home in Atlanta in September after Whitney Moore served 12 years and nine months in the Navy.

For more information about the Pillsbury and Operation Homefront partnership, visit Pillsbury.com/Mission and follow @Pillsbury on Facebook and Instagram.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About Operation Homefront

Celebrating 20 years of serving America’s military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.