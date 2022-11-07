Generational Equity Advises Dana Wallboard Supply in its Sale to L&W Supply Corp

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of substantially all of the assets of its client, Dana Wallboard Supply, Inc. to L&W Supply Corporation (a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABC Supply Co., Inc.). The acquisition closed on October 3, 2022.

Located in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, Dana Wallboard Supply (DWS), is a leading supplier of wallboard and building materials to subcontractors in the New England region. The Company primarily serves residential home builders.

DWS specializes in the sales and delivery of wallboard, plaster, and other building supplies to residential homebuilders and commercial builders. In addition to wallboard sales, the Company utilizes a portion of its warehouse space for specialty tool sales. DWS specialty products include drywall and plastering tools, finishing products, and various goods to meet all subcontractors’ building needs.

DWS offers delivery services to its customers, including going the extra-mile and providing a white glove service to ensure products are in excellent condition and shielded from the elements at the job site. This value-add service that DWS has perfected is one of the reasons home builders, plasterers and drywallers prefer DWS.

L&W Supply Corporation (L&W) has been recognized since 1971 as a world-class interior products company and is one of the nation’s largest distributors of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, steel studs, joint treatment, insulation, fasteners and related building products. L&W was acquired by ABC Supply in November 2016. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, L&W operates over 215 branches in 40 states.

ABC Supply is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing in the United States and one of the nation’s largest wholesale distributors of select exterior and interior building products. Since its founding by Ken and Diane Hendricks in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors and “making it easy” for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need.

A 16-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and two-time recipient of Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award for Best Places to Work, ABC Supply is an “employee-first” company that treats its associates with respect and gives them the tools they need to succeed. Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 890 locations throughout North America.

By acquiring DWS, L&W will increase its team of experienced associates and strengthen its presence in New England. The location will be L&W’s second in Massachusetts.

“With this acquisition, L&W Supply will enhance our service to our Boston-area customers and build deeper relationships with residential contractors and builders in New England,” said John McLaughlin, vice president of L&W Supply’s Northeast Region. “We are excited to welcome Dana Wallboard Supply associates to the L&W Supply family. Their commitment to customers over the past 47 years has made them a leader in the market.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Moses Shmueli, with the support of Senior Vice President, M&A, Tristan Keeffe, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Roger Dean established the initial relationship with DWS.

“Interest in Dana Wallboard Supply was very strong from the very outset of the process. DWS ultimately moved forward with L&W Supply due to their strong desire and enthusiasm for this highly complementary business, as well as a demonstrated commitment to employees and customers,” said Shmueli.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.