Generational Equity Advises Reilly Electrical Contractors in its Sale to Crete Mechanical Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Reilly Electrical Contractors Inc., to Crete Mechanical Group, Inc. The acquisition closed on September 1, 2022.

Located in South Easton, Massachusetts, Reilly Electrical Contractors (RELCO) is a licensed and bonded family owned and managed full service electrical and telecommunications contractor serving the New England area. The Company is determined to deliver services with exceptional care and excellent quality by continually imagining, creating, and delivering ideas to exceed customer expectations. RELCO offers the latest in innovative technology, professionally trained project management and productions teams, skilled manpower, and financial stability while focusing on safety to bring any project, regardless of size to completion on time and within budget.

Crete Mechanical Group, (CMG) located in Tampa, Florida, is a leading provider of commercial HVAC, electrical, plumbing and building automation services to industrial, multi-family, government, healthcare, education and other end markets. CMG provides a range of corporate, financial and accounting, human resources (including technician recruiting and retention), procurement, sales, best practice sharing and general operational support resources to its national network of regional partners, while still maintaining a degree of local autonomy that promotes cultural continuity and customer responsiveness. Crete is actively seeking new relationships with owner-operators to grow the combined platform across North America.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Moses Shmueli, with the support of Senior Vice President, M&A, Tristan Keeffe, successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director and Group Leader, Randy Kamin the initial relationship with RELCO.

“This transaction immediately made sense as both companies share the same mission of building strong, long-lasting customer relationships by delivering high quality and reliable service. It has also enabled Reilly to secure its legacy by ensuring that management, employees and customers will continue to be well-taken care of,” said Shmueli.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.