United Engineers & Constructors joint venture, SGT (The Steam Generating Team), successfully completes steam generator replacement at Watts Bar

MT LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Steam Generating Team (SGT), a joint venture between Framatome and United Engineers & Constructors, Inc. (United), has successfully completed the steam generator replacement project at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Watts Bar Unit 2 nuclear plant. The plant returned to full operations after all four original steam generators were replaced during the scheduled outage.

“This project, like many others performed by SGT, utilized our experienced team and proven processes customized for steam generator replacement,” said Art Lembo, President of SGT. “I’m especially proud of our team for completing this outage with zero recordable incidents and personnel exposure below ALARA goals, an accomplishment that speaks to SGT’s vigilance in industrial and radiological safety.”

Large component replacements are significant engineering and operational projects. To remove and replace the 67-foot, 360-ton steam generators through the reactor building, temporary openings in the reactor building dome, containment and steam generator enclosures were required. Precision measurements utilizing meticulous metrology practices, along with optimized 3D fit-up solutions and specialized machining enabled experts to precisely place the replacement steam generators back into the existing plant configuration.

“SGT’s performance in safely delivering this critical and technically complex project is a cornerstone in our commitment to support the long-term operations of our customers’ plants in North America,” said Catherine Cornand, senior executive vice president of the Installed Base Business Unit at Framatome.

“We are very happy to have performed a significant role for TVA in their investment in the life extension of the Watts Bar plant and its role in providing carbon-free, reliable power to the Tennessee Valley,” said Scott Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of United. “At United, our mission is to partner with our clients to deliver innovative and transformative infrastructure designed and built to meet the demands for today and for the future. As such, we are committed to continued support of nuclear technology as it takes its place in environmentally responsible carbon-free power supply.”

Steam generators serve as heat exchangers in pressurized water reactors. These components use the heat generated by the reactor to create steam that drives the turbines, which turns a generator and creates electricity.

SGT provides highly specialized heavy component replacement services and other major projects to the nuclear industry. Formed in 1991, SGT combines the knowledge of premier nuclear construction from United with Framatome’s world-leading supply of services, fuel, engineering and heavy components for nuclear power plants.

Operated by TVA in eastern Tennessee, Watts Bar Unit 2 produces 1,150 megawatts of continuous electricity, with the entire plant supplying enough power for 1.3 million homes daily.

About United

United Engineers & Constructors is an industry leading infrastructure engineering, procurement, construction and consulting company dedicated to improving lives by delivering the world’s most impactful solutions. Since 1905, we have served the power industry by providing comprehensive lifecycle services for the conventional generation, nuclear, transmission and distribution, renewable, and distributed energy markets. Together with our clients and partners, we are unified in our efforts to deliver innovative and transformative infrastructure designed and built to meet the demands of today and for the future. www.ueci.com

About Framatome

Framatome is an international leader in nuclear energy recognized for its innovative solutions and value added technologies for the global nuclear fleet. With worldwide expertise and a proven track record for reliability and performance, the company designs, services and installs components, fuel, and instrumentation and control systems for nuclear power plants. Its more than 14,000 employees work every day to help Framatome’s customers supply ever cleaner, safer and more economical low-carbon energy. Visit us at: www.framatome.com, and follow us on Twitter: @Framatome_ and LinkedIn: Framatome. Framatome is owned by the EDF Group (75.5%), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI – 19.5%) and Assystem (5%).