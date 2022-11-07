Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton Return to Headline The Bay and Toronto Raptors’ Second Streetwear Collection Campaign

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the Official Style Partner of the Toronto Raptors, The Bay is excited to today unveil Collection II, its second capsule collection with the team. United in a shared commitment, this collection builds on the momentum from the first drop, with 100 per cent of net proceeds going to Hudson’s Bay Foundation Charter for Change, an initiative to accelerate racial equity in Canada. Toronto Raptors’ power forwards Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton reprise their headlining role in the collection’s campaign, which inspires Canadians to “Show Your Colours.”

The new 15-piece collaboration features streetwear staples fabricated in premium textiles, including hoodies and crewnecks in fleece french terry with chenille appliques, jacquard knitwear and jersey tees complete with 3D patchwork logo graphics. Anchoring the collection is two unisex varsity jackets adorned with co-branded appliques.

Introducing the collection to Canadians, The Bay’s Show Your Colours campaign embodies individuality and style through the lens of Toronto Raptors fans. An ‘anthem film’ features Siakam and Banton, as well as Jimmy Prime, a Toronto-based Canadian musician who coined the term ‘The Six’ and whose track Sun Goes Down serves as a backdrop to the spot; Ashley Robin, actor, model and voiceover artist who is sampled throughout; and other various Canadian talent—all of whom share a symbiotic relationship with basketball.

“I’m really proud to continue working with The Bay to help address racial inequity in this country,” says Pascal Siakam. “This campaign celebrates the diversity of Canada and our Raptors fans, and I’m excited to see people wearing this collection knowing that the proceeds are helping make a difference.”

“Community is really about shared experiences that tie us together. Our partnership with the Raptors and this campaign celebrates people, experiences, style and expression, and rallies the country to work collectively toward a more just and equitable Canada,” says Alexander Meyer, Chief Customer Officer at The Bay. “We are proud to deliver meaningful change through this collection, and to champion everyone’s unique and individual colours.”

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style digital platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 84 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

ABOUT HUDSON’S BAY FOUNDATION

Hudson’s Bay Foundation is a registered charity, working to address racial inequality by investing in education, employment and empowerment opportunities for Indigenous Peoples, Black People and People of Colour. In 2021, Hudson’s Bay Foundation launched Hudson’s Bay Foundation Charter for Change, committing $30 million over 10 years to accelerate racial equity in communities across Canada. By partnering with organisations doing critical work under its three pillars, Hudson's Bay Foundation provides funding for programs and initiatives driving meaningful and sustainable change.