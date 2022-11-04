Orion Group’s Facilities Maintenance Business Launches Alder and Expands Capabilities in Interior Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company backed by Alpine Investors, announced today that it has launched Alder, a tech-enabled facility services provider headquartered in New York City. Alder is the second interior facility services company and fourth company overall to join Orion’s Facilities Maintenance (FM) business.

Alder connects commercial customers seeking facility services to a wide array of vendors through a dynamic, web-based software. The Alder network includes hundreds of pre-vetted service providers across 70 different service lines in 40+ metro areas worldwide. Alder’s easy-to-use software and dedicated account management team create a seamless and simple process for facility managers to procure any scheduled or on-demand service. Alder is also dedicated to helping generate growth for local and national service providers by sourcing reliable customers and automating invoicing work to reduce administrative burden.

“High quality facility service providers don’t always have a strong marketing presence beyond word of mouth. This has made it extremely difficult for facility and office managers to find the best providers at a price point that works for both sides. Alder is a tech-forward solution to this problem – connecting customers and service providers across the U.S.,” said Isaiah Brown, Co-CEO of Orion.

“I am thrilled to work with Kendra Ponte, Alder’s longstanding operations leader, who will lead growth and development going forward. Kendra has already built an outstanding account management and support team, which provides FM expertise to our customers,” said Jacquie O’Connor, CEO of Orion FM.

“With Orion’s support, we have an opportunity to build upon our foundation and enhance Alder’s product offerings. I am delighted to continue supporting our clients and vendors alongside the Orion team,” said Kendra Ponte, General Manager.

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial & industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.

About Alder

Alder was acquired from Eden in July 2022, when Eden spun off their tech-enabled Facilities Services Marketplace. Orion has carved out Alder as an independent entity and is investing behind the product and growth initiatives to continue serving customers and vendors. The new Alder software platform will be a one-stop-shop for anyone with facilities maintenance needs. Not only will Alder be a place to find services, but it will also include a comprehensive workflow solution that provides business insights to help customers and vendors grow and optimize their businesses. For more information, please visit alderfm.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven investment firm and Certified B Corporation® committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in growing middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.3 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit alpineinvestors.com.