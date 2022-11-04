KRISPY KREME® Celebrates Voters on Election Day, Nov. 8 with FREE Original Glazed® Doughnuts for All Guests

Krispy Kreme wants to encourage voting participation and thank voters on Election Day, Nov. 8, by offering all guests a FREE Original Glazed doughnut at participating U.S. shops. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krispy Kreme is encouraging voter participation and will thank voters on Election Day, Nov. 8, by offering all guests a FREE Original Glazed® doughnut at participating U.S. shops.

“A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.