Colibri Real Estate Announces Fall Virtual Career Expos for Aspiring Agents

Colibri Real Estate, a leading provider of real estate education nationwide, today announced the schedule for several upcoming virtual career expos where new and existing real estate agents can meet with real estate brokers who are hiring.

“We understand how difficult it can be for real estate agents to find the right place to get started and grow in their profession,” said Jennifer Dixson Hoff, President of Colibri Real Estate. “As a dedicated learning partner, we are in the perfect position to connect hundreds of broker partners with newly-licensed students as well as existing professionals who are looking to thrive in the right environment.”

Colibri Real Estate offers Career Expo events to new and existing real estate agents throughout the year across the country. At these events, future or current real estate agents can network with recruiting brokers, learn about the local market and pursue a career with a local brokerage. Hiring brokers have the opportunity to present individually to the students about their real estate brokerages, respond to questions and share contact information.

Interested real estate agents can register for an upcoming event in their area.

The San Francisco Virtual Expo takes place on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at 11am PST.

The Sacramento Virtual Expo takes place on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at 11am PST.

Colibri Real Estate sister schools, Gold Coast Schools and Arizona School of Real Estate & Business, are also hosting upcoming local expos.

Gold Coast Schools Virtual Expos take place in Tamarac, FL on November 9th, 2022 and East Orlando, Florida on November 29th, 2022.

Arizona School of Real Estate & Business Virtual Expos take place in Phoenix on November 11th, Tuscon on November 16th, and Phoenix again on November 29th.

Brokers who are interested in exhibiting at an upcoming Career Expo can fill out the following form: https://www.colibrirealestate.com/grow-with-colibri/

ABOUT COLIBRI REAL ESTATE

Colibri Real Estate empowers aspiring and seasoned real estate professionals to start or advance their career through unmatched learning solutions. Colibri Real Estate is part of the Colibri Group, an education company composed of elite brands that provide learning solutions to licensed professionals.