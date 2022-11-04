Austin Bank, Texas N.A. and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Cleveland, Texas, Nonprofit

Representatives from Austin Bank, Texas N.A. and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $16,000 in partnership grant program funds to TUFF Kids, a nonprofit in Cleveland, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

CLEVELAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Austin Bank, Texas N.A. (Austin Bank) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to the nonprofit Trained, Unwavering, Focused and Fit Kids (TUFF Kids).

The award, which includes a 3:1 match of funds from FHLB Dallas, was celebrated during a ceremonial check presentation at the TUFF Kids Youth Center in Cleveland, Texas.

“We’re honored to receive this funding from Austin Bank and FHLB Dallas to support the children and families we serve,” said Eisha T Jones, executive director of TUFF Kids.

TUFF Kids recently began focusing on the parents of the children they serve to better equip them with tools for homeownership, money management, credit building and other skills. The organization plans to use the grant to develop an internship program and hire a team to assist in processing United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) mortgages for low-income families.

“FHLB Dallas provides simple ways to connect with our communities,” said Debbie Braune, senior vice president and CRA officer of Austin Bank. “This PGP award will allow us to provide funding for the incredible services offered by TUFF Kids.”

In 2022, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $158,985 for an impact of $558,985 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

“The PGP enables us to assist members, including Austin Bank, with advancing the grassroots work of community-based organizations,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.

See the complete list of the 2022 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2022 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Austin Bank, Texas N.A.

Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the fourteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.7 billion, bank offices are located in 36 East Texas locations within 26 cities and 14 counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin family who is celebrating 113 years of service in the Texas banking industry. For more information about Austin Bank, visit the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $77.7 billion as of June 30, 2022, serves approximately 800 members and associated institutions across our five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. FHLB Dallas provides financial products and services including advances (loans to members) and grant programs for affordable housing and economic development. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.