AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Concord Specialty Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Lexington National Insurance Corporation

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) to Concord Specialty Insurance Company (Concord Specialty) (Pierre, SD). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of Lexington National Insurance Corporation (Lexington National) (Stuart, FL). The outlook of these ratings is negative. Together these companies comprise Revolutionary Insurance Group (the group).

The ratings of Concord Specialty reflect its role as a member of Revolutionary Insurance Group and the explicit support provided to Concord Specialty through the implementation of a pooling agreement with Lexington National.

The ratings also reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The group’s very strong balance sheet strength level is supported by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and is offset somewhat by limited surplus growth due to annual stockholder dividends. The group’s limited business profile recognizes that the group is in the process of transitioning from a bail bond only surety to a multiline niche carrier. AM Best views Revolutionary Insurance Group’s ERM practices as appropriate for its risk profile.

The group’s negative outlook reflects moderate deterioration in its risk-adjusted capitalization along with increasing underwriting leverage metrics that lag AM Best’s fidelity & surety composite averages. The outlook also reflects the group’s decline in operating and underwriting results over the past five years, which have also lagged the composite average. However, the group's underwriting performance has shown signs of improvement in the most recent years.

