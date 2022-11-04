Confidence is Contagious!

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global intimate apparel brand Knix embarked on its first-ever Confidence Tour that brought customers and brand ambassadors together for an unforgettable, empowering self-love experience.

Last month, Knix put out their biggest casting call ever to invite 40 customers and their best friends to take part in The Confidence Tour. After the success of three major casting calls this year that saw over 25,000 applicants, Knix noticed an alarming trend that most people who entered said they wanted to take part to bring back or find their confidence. This concept inspired the Confidence Tour because Knix believes a single experience can change your life - especially with a hype community to back you up.

The Confidence Tour highlights Knix's mission to transform lives by reminding people they are enough and enabling them to experience what it’s like to be truly unapologetically free. The event will bring together the Knix community for empowering photo activations, getting outfitted in Knix intimates and culminating with the ultimate confidence boost of walking the runway while being cheered on by friends and the Knix hype squad.

"Confidence for me is not a feeling but a choice. I waited too long to feel confident only to realize that by me stepping into the things I wanted to do, even with shaking knees, that is confidence" says Sarah Nicole Landry, known as @thebirdspapaya and Knix Brand Ambassador.

This interactive, community-inspired event began on November 3rd in Toronto, Canada and was hosted by Joanna Griffiths, Founder and President of Knix, Sarah Nicole Landy (Bird’s Papaya), Knix Brand Ambassador and long time friend of the brand and Sarain Fox, Anishinaabe activist, storyteller, ambassador. The tour’s next stop will be in Los Angeles on November 9th and will be hosted by Griffiths and Ashley Graham, Knix Global Brand Ambassador, supermodel and entrepreneur.

The Confidence Tour perfectly illustrates Knix’s commitment to incorporate their customers into everything they do. Whether its product design, feedback on fit or sharing their stories. Knix believes wholeheartedly in keeping their customers and fans close to everything they do.

To view the Confidence Tour please click here.

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company’s DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.